Freeport Indonesia copper concentrate output has stopped -spokesman

BRIEF-Ford issues two safety compliance recalls in North America
* Ford - issues recall for certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 F-250 to F-550 vehicles equipped with Ford aftermarket chrome exterior door handle covers
JAKARTA Feb 14 Freeport McMoRan Inc has stopped production of copper concentrate at its Indonesian unit, a spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday, amid an export stoppage from its Grasberg mine, the world's second-biggest copper mine, located in Papua province.
"The processing plant has not been producing concentrate since last Friday," Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told Reuters. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
NEW DELHI, May 24 U.S.-based software firm Ebix Inc will pay 8 billion rupees ($120 million) for a majority stake in Indian payment provider ItzCash, the companies said on Wednesday, the latest foreign investment in India's booming digital payments market.
* First Bank announces pricing of public offering of common stock