Freeport Indonesia mine operations "stopped completely" -union chief

JAKARTA Feb 16 All work has stopped at the giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia, operated by the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, a worker union said on Thursday, just over one month after the country halted exports of copper concentrate.

"Everything has stopped completely. It's just maintenance now," Freeport Indonesia worker union chief Virgo Solossa told Reuters, stopping short of saying how many of an estimated 33,000 workers were still on the job.

Thousands of workers planned to stage a demonstration in Papua, the province where the mine is located, on Friday to demand that the government "make a wise decision" regarding their situation, Solossa said.

(Reporting by Fergus Jensen)
