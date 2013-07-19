Freeport Indonesia union eyes pay deal by end of July

JAKARTA, July 19 Workers at the Indonesian unit
of Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc expect to reach an
agreement over pay in less than two weeks, a union official said
on Friday, cutting the risk of further disruption at the world's
second-biggest copper mine after a deadly accident two months
ago.
Freeport halted operations at the copper and gold mine in
remote West Papua on May 15, a day after a training area in a
tunnel caved in, killing 28 people.
Although the mine has since resumed operations, planned pay
talks that began on May 13 were suspended on May 16, before
being resumed in late June.
"We expect there will be a pay agreement between the union
and Freeport Indonesia management before August so that the
Muslim workers will have certainty for their pay before Eid al-
Fitr," Papua-based union official Virgo Solossa told Reuters by
telephone.
Freeport Indonesia could not be reached for immediate
comment.
Relations between Freeport and the union have been strained
in recent years following a three-month strike in late 2011 as
well as a series of minor spats.
In June, trade union workers called off a planned strike
after last-minute talks brokered a deal when they sent a letter
to the Freeport management demanding five senior Indonesian
employees be suspended after May's accident.
Freeport employs about 24,000 workers, of which
three-quarters belong to the union.
The 2011 pay deal is due to end on Sept. 30, and talks had
been expected to last up to 60 days.
"We hope that the pay talks can be wrapped up as soon as
possible and within the first 30 days period and we don't need
to prolong it to another 30 days," Solossa added.
Up for discussion are workers' wages, benefits, rights,
obligations and pensions, although the exact pay demand is
unknown.