Pence told Widodo more steps needed on Freeport issue - White House adviser

ABOARD AIR FORCE TWO, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told Indonesian President Joko Widodo that more steps were needed to resolve the dispute between mining giant Freeport McMoRan Inc and the Indonesian government, a White House foreign policy adviser said on Friday.

Pence briefly raised the issue during a meeting in Jakarta on Thursday at the presidential palace, thanking Widodo for an interim fix for the dispute over his government's changes to mining rules which had prompted Freeport to slash output at its Grasberg copper mine. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Chizu Nomiyama)
