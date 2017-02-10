版本:
Indonesia issues new mining permits to Freeport, Amman -official

JAKARTA Feb 10 Indonesia has issued new mining permits to the local unit of copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc and Medco Energi Internasional unit Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara, an official at the country's mining ministry said on Friday.

With the new permits, the two companies could apply immediately for a resumption to exports that were stopped on Jan. 12, Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told reporters. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by David Goodman)
