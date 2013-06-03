UPDATE 2-Indonesia says Freeport accident probe may last 3 months

* Official says probe to last 3 months; Freeport had cited 2 months

By Kanupriya Kapoor and Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, June 3 Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc's Indonesian copper mine will not be able to resume output until a probe into a deadly tunnel collapse is completed in about three months time, a government official said, adding to worries over metal supplies.

That length of stoppage would almost certainly hit Freeport's ability to meet its contractual obligations, though the company has not said what level of stocks it has left.

Freeport suspended operations at the world's No. 2 copper mine on May 15 a day after a training area in a tunnel, away from its main operations, caved in on 38 workers, in one of Indonesia's worst mining disasters.

The Grasberg mine normally produces around 220,000 tonnes of concentrated ore a day, with around 140,000 tonnes coming from open-pit mining and 80,000 tonnes from underground operations.

A three month stoppage at Grasberg would take an estimated 125,000 tonnes of copper out of the global supply chain.

The price impact so far has been relatively limited, although copper mine shutdowns elsewhere, coupled with supply log jams, could change this.

"It's definitely a big deal. These disruptions are adding up," analyst Dan Smith of Standard Chartered in London said.

A rockslide at Rio Tinto's Bingham Canyon copper mine in April, the recent shutdown of India's top smelter on pollution concerns and a shortage of feed stock scrap that has forced plants in China, the world's top producer of refined metal, to cut capacity have all eaten into supply.

Arizona-based Freeport restarted open-pit mining production last Tuesday, but after another worker was killed on Friday after a safety breach, the mining ministry told Freeport to stop until after its investigation was completed.

"There is now an independent investigation team which will work on the minister's orders for three months," Director of Minerals at the Energy and Minerals Resources ministry Dede Suhendra said in a text message sent to Reuters on Monday.

"While the investigation is ongoing, there cannot be any production activity, except maintenance."

Company officials could not be reached for comment.

"The team ... will evaluate geological conditions at Freeport to determine work safety," added Suhendra. "Freeport is responsible for evaluating and verifying work safety and surrounding areas."

On Saturday, Freeport Indonesia spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said the government investigation was likely to last two months.

STOCK QUESTION

The government ban on production contradicts comments made a week ago by officials at the mining ministry, which allowed for open-pit mining to resume.

Freeport Indonesia union officials have consistently said that production work should not resume until all investigations into the May 14 accident were complete.

Industry sources say large miners typically have three to four weeks of ore stockpiled at port, and around three days on site.

The company has repeatedly declined to reveal exact data on the size of its stockpiles or how long these will permit shipments to continue in the absence of fresh output.

It declared a force majeure on some concentrate sales about one month into a 2011 strike.

Despite the risks from Freeport's problems, Standard Chartered's Smith said the market was still not too stretched.

"I still think we're looking at a relatively balanced market for now, but it depends on Chinese demand growth," Smith added. "If it's more bullish than consensus you could see a market deficit this year."

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,383.50 a tonne on Monday, slightly lower than the day before the accident.

Traders said that the start of shipments from Rio Tinto's giant Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia this month could offset some of Freeport's lost production but that smelters were likely to lose some of the premium in fees for processing concentrate.

The problems at Grasberg come ahead of contract renegotiations between the Indonesian government and the company on the mine, although Thamrin Sihite, a director general in the energy and minerals ministry, said the accidents would not have an impact.

Freeport is trying to obtain a contract extension beyond 2021. It wants to turn Grasberg into the world's biggest underground mining complex after 2016 when its open-pit operations are due to end. Open-pit mining currently accounts for two-thirds of production.