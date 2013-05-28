UPDATE 1-Freeport gets approval to restart part of Indonesia mine

* Open-pit mine makes up two-thirds of Freeport output
* Not clear if Freeport Indonesia has resumed operations
By Fergus Jensen and Yayat Supriatna
JAKARTA, May 28 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc has got government clearance to re-start some
production at the world's second largest copper mine in
Indonesia, two weeks after a tunnel collapse killed 28 people.
Freeport can resume open-pit mining at the remote Grasberg
complex in West Papua province in eastern Indonesia, but is not
allowed to restart underground production, Eko Gunarto, head of
coal and minerals health and safety at the Energy and Minerals
Resources Ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.
Gunarto could not say if production had already restarted at
the open-pit mine, which also holds the world's largest gold
reserves. Freeport officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Arizona-based Freeport suspended operations at Grasberg on
May 15, a day after a training area in a tunnel, away from its
main operations, caved in on 38 workers, in one of Indonesia's
worst mining disasters.
Both the ministry and Freeport Indonesia are conducting
separate investigations into the cause of the underground
accident and government inspectors had been doing safety checks.
The open-pit mine normally produces around 140,000 tonnes of
copper ore per day, while output from underground operations are
80,000 tonnes.
The trade union representing workers at the mine wants all
investigations into the cause of the accident to be completed
before workers return.
"Safety has to be our top priority," union leader Virgo
Solossa told Reuters. He said 18,000 of the 24,000 workers at
Freeport Indonesia were union members.
Solossa also said it was not possible to re-start the
open-pit mining and keep the underground facilities shut because
underground tunnels were used to transport ore to mills.
"The (government) statement is confusing," Solossa said.
The accident may further strain relations between Freeport
Indonesia and trade unions after a three-month strike there in
late 2011.
After the tunnel collapse, the company and the union put on
hold pay talks, which had began on May 13.
Freeport itself has said any restarting of operations would
depend on the outcome of underground safety inspections by the
energy and mineral resources ministry.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $7,299.35 a tonne on Tuesday, slightly higher
than where it was trading before the mine closure.