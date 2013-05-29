Freeport says restarted output at world's No. 2 copper mine

JAKARTA May 29 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc restarted some operations at the world's No. 2 copper mine in Indonesia and was slowly ramping up production, more than two weeks after a tunnel collapse killed 28 people.

Arizona-based Freeport resumed open-pit mining and milling operations at the Grasberg complex in West Papua province in eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Underground production remained shutdown until the completion of safety inspections.

The open-pit mine normally produces around 140,000 tonnes of copper ore per day, while output from underground operations is 80,000 tonnes.