Freeport says restarted output at world's No. 2 copper mine

JAKARTA May 29 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc restarted some operations at the world's No. 2
copper mine in Indonesia and was slowly ramping up production,
more than two weeks after a tunnel collapse killed 28 people.
Arizona-based Freeport resumed open-pit mining and milling
operations at the Grasberg complex in West Papua province in
eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, it said in a statement on
Wednesday. Underground production remained shutdown until the
completion of safety inspections.
The open-pit mine normally produces around 140,000 tonnes of
copper ore per day, while output from underground operations is
80,000 tonnes.