UPDATE 1-Freeport Indonesia says open-pit mine running at 60 pct

* Loading of copper concentrates begins, no shipments yet
* Underground production remains closed
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, June 25 Open-pit production at Freeport
McMoRan Copper and Gold's Indonesian unit, the world's
second-largest copper mine, has recovered to about 60 percent of
capacity, a spokeswoman said, following an accident and
prolonged closure.
Loading of copper concentrate for shipment has also begun,
but underground production remained closed.
Freeport stopped production at the Grasberg mine in remote
West Papua on May 15, a day after a training area in a tunnel
caved in, killing 28 people.
"We are mining at 60 percent level at our open-pit mine,"
Freeport Indonesia spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said on Tuesday.
"We hope to ramp up production to full capacity in not too
long," she added, but was unable to give a timeframe.
On Saturday, the company said it had slowly resumed open-pit
mining after receiving approval from the Indonesian government.
The open-pit mine normally produces around 140,000 tonnes of
copper ore per day, while output from the underground operations
is 80,000 tonnes. Freeport was forced to declare force majeure
on shipments after the accident.
"We have started loading concentrates today at a low loading
rate level. However, we are not yet able to make shipments,"
Primayanti said, adding that the company continued to work
closely with the government investigation team and mine
inspectors with a view to eventually resuming underground
operations.
Before Freeport declared force majeure, PT Smelting,
Indonesia's only copper smelter which usually gets most of its
copper concentrate from Freeport, said it was in talks with
other suppliers to avoid an enforced closure.
Japanese smelter Pan Pacific Copper, which also
buys copper concentrate from Freeport Indonesia, said it had
asked other contracted suppliers to bring forward deliveries.
Before the accident, Freeport had expected sales of about
500,000 tonnes of copper from its Indonesia unit in 2013, along
with 1.25 million ounces of gold.
The company estimated it lost production of 52,000 tonnes of
copper and 115,000 ounces of gold from closing the mine and that
it continues to lose about 450 tonnes per day of copper from the
closure of its underground operations.
Arizona-based Freeport briefly resumed open-pit mining on
May 28, but after a worker died in a separate accident the
Indonesian government asked the company to suspend operations
until a government investigation was completed.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $6,752 a tonne on Tuesday, or $663 lower than
the day before the accident.