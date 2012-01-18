版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 18日 星期三 16:51 BJT

Freeport Indonesia restarts copper shipments to smelter -official

Jan 18 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold's Indonesian unit has restarted copper concentrate shipments to a smelter on Java island, a company official said on Wednesday, after workers ended a three-month strike last month.

PT Smelting's copper smelter on Indonesia's Java island has again started to receive copper, Dwi Bagus, an official at the smelter told Reuters by email, without giving further details.

