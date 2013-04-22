Freeport near Indonesia supply deal, could ease contract renegotiations

| JAKARTA, April 22
JAKARTA, April 22 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc is near a deal to supply copper concentrate to an
upcoming smelter in Indonesia, the smelter's chairman said,
which could help the U.S. miner in its contract renegotiations
with the Southeast Asian nation.
The Indonesian government is pushing foreign miners,
including Freeport's local unit Freeport Indonesia, to add more
value within the country, as well as trying to secure higher
royalty payments and sales of controlling shares.
Last year Indonesia asked all miners to submit plans to
build refineries or smelters ahead of a January 2014 ban on raw
mineral exports. Freeport runs the world's second-biggest copper
mine, Grasberg, in west Papua province.
"After long negotiations, I just got a signal from PT
Freeport (Indonesia) that they will be ready to sign a raw
material supply contract with us soon," PT Indosmelt's chairman
Natsir Mansyur told Reuters on Monday.
Besides PT Indosmelt, other smelters due to start
construction before the 2014 deadline are PT Nusantara Smelting
and PT Global Investindo, which together with the existing PT
Smelting will give total copper concentrate capacity of 3.4
million tonnes, according to industry ministry data obtained by
Reuters.
Mansyur said construction of PT Indosmelt's copper smelter
would start soon after the deal with Freeport is signed.
Freeport Indonesia was unable to comment immediately.
Mansyur did not say how much concentrate Freeport will
supply. The U.S. company has said sales from Freeport Indonesia
will be around 1.1 billion pounds of copper and 1.2 million
ounces of gold in 2013, up 54 percent and 31 percent over 2012
figures, respectively.
Arizona-based Freeport has repeatedly said it is reluctant
to build smelters in Indonesia, and the contract renegotiations
have delayed Freeport's decision to invest billions of dollars
to develop underground mining and extend the life of Grasberg,
which also has the world's largest gold reserves.
"This is good because Freeport can say 'look, we are through
signing contracts, ensuring that we are adhering to the spirit
of the measures to try and ensure all material is processed
within Indonesia'," said David Wilson, analyst at Citigroup in
London.
"I presume it gets them out of having to invest themselves."
SOFTENING OF POLICY?
Juangga Mangasi, director of PT Nusantara Smelting, told
Reuters his company, which is still in talks with Russia's
Norilsk Nickel, will rely on domestic copper miners
for 90 percent of the 800,000 tonnes copper concentrate capacity
at its planned smelter.
PT Global Investindo could not be reached for comment.
Mining contributes around 12 percent to Indonesia's GDP.
According to Citigroup's Wilson, Freeport Indonesia accounts for
about 80 percent of Indonesia's total copper output, with
Newmont Mining Corp accounting for most of the
remainder.
The 2014 rule aimed to push miners into processing raw ores
domestically to create more jobs and export higher-value
finished metals, but the industry says finance, infrastructure
and power supply problems make smelter projects problematic.
Besides the three copper smelters, five iron ore, three
bauxite, and two nickel smelters are due to start construction
before the 2014 deadline, the data showed.
But falling commodity prices have put added pressure on the
Indonesian government, where officials have begun softening
their rhetoric on the 2014 rule and now claim that smelters need
not necessarily be built.