Freeport Indonesia union may extend strike beyond 1 month

BRIEF-BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.25 PER SHARE
* INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.25 PER SHARE
JAKARTA, Sept 23 Freeport Indonesia's labour union said it may extend its current strike at the Grasberg copper mine beyond one month, since current talks with management were deadlocked, union official Juli Parorrongan told Reuters on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, the union said it planned not to continue with a tripartite mediation involving the government, and is seeking to discuss the matter directly with the company. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
* Mastercraft reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter and year-to-date results
* Carbonite - bookings for q4 were $54 million, an increase of 45 pct from $37.4 million in q4 of 2015