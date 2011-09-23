Freeport Indonesia union may extend strike beyond 1 month

JAKARTA, Sept 23 Freeport Indonesia's labour union said it may extend its current strike at the Grasberg copper mine beyond one month, since current talks with management were deadlocked, union official Juli Parorrongan told Reuters on Friday.

