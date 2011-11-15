版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 15日 星期二 14:03 BJT

Freeport Indonesia workers extend strike to 3rd month

JAKARTA Nov 15 Union workers at Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine have decided to extend their strike over pay into the third month till Dec. 15, as no resolution has been reached with the company, a union official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow we are still on strike, no resolution yet," said union official Virgo Solossa. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐