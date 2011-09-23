版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 23日 星期五

Freeport Indonesia union plan not to continue govt-led mediation

JAKARTA, Sept 23 Freeport Indonesia's labour union plans not to continue with a tripartite mediation involving the government and is seeking to discuss the matter directly with the company in order to end the month-long strike, union spokesman, Juli Parorrongan, told Reuters on Friday.

"We plan not to continue the mediation (in Jakarta) and will go home to the job site in Timika and seek bipartisan mediation (with the company)," said Parorrongan, adding that the union was disappointed with the talks. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)

