Freeport Indonesia says planned strike at mine called off

JAKARTA, June 14 Trade union workers at the Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc mine in Indonesia have called off a planned strike due to start on Friday, a company spokeswoman said.

On Monday, trade unions sent a letter to Freeport management demanding five officials be suspended after a training tunnel collapsed on May 14, killing 28 people.

"The planned strike by the workers today is cancelled," Freeport Indonesia spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said by text message. "Workers are returning back to work with their usual schedules."

Union officials could not immediately be reached for comment.