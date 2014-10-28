UPDATE 2-Freeport Indonesia copper mine output drops due to strike -govt

(Adds Freeport comment)
By Wilda Asmarini and Dennys Kapa
JAKARTA Oct 28 Output from Indonesia's Grasberg
copper mine, one of the world's biggest, is running at around
two-thirds capacity because of a strike, a government official
said on Tuesday, while a union leader said the workers had been
suspended.
Any prolonged disruption of output could support prices of
the metal, which have fallen almost 10 percent this
year. The Grasberg complex in Indonesia's remote Papua province
is operated by Freeport-McMoran Inc.
"Production has declined to between 60 and 70 percent
because of people striking," Coal and Minerals Director General
Sukhyar, who uses a single name, told reporters.
Around 1,000 workers have stayed at home for two weeks to
demand the company fire some 50 managers from Freeport's
Indonesian unit after a recent fatal accident, Sukhyar said.
Freeport said "a large percentage" of Grasberg open pit
operators had not reported for their shifts since Indonesian
authorities approved a resumption of operations on Oct. 13.
Operations had been halted following the accident in late
September.
"These actions conflict with agreed policies and processes
in the Collective Labor Agreement and PT-FI (Freeport's
Indonesia unit) is working with union leadership regarding this
work stoppage to resume normal operations as soon as possible,"
Freeport said in a statement accompanying its third-quarter
results on Tuesday.
Sukhyar said up to 30 percent of the company's work force
was expected to join a union-backed strike, beginning Nov. 6, to
demand management changes, but he declined to comment on how
much output could suffer.
Freeport said it received notice from union leadership about
the intended 30-day strike.
Despite the disruption to mine output, Grasberg's copper
concentrate production had been unaffected so far, Sukhyar said.
However, Albar Sabang, a senior official at a Freeport
union, denied that there was any strike this week.
Hundreds of protesters blocked access to the open-pit area
of the Grasberg complex for two days in early October after the
death of four workers in an accident involving a truck in
September.
Sabang said about 1,200 workers had been suspended by
Freeport following the demonstrations. They were not on strike,
he said.
Union officials say a one-month strike is planned from next
week, in part to force the company to make changes to local
management following the fatal accident.
Three Freeport unions with a combined membership of almost
11,000 workers have agreed to strike, starting Nov. 6.
Freeport Indonesia employs about 24,000 workers, including
contractors and staff.
Benchmark London copper prices were near a two-week high on
Tuesday as the upcoming Grasberg strike as well as one planned
in Peru threatened to cut supply, while indications of a
seasonal pick-up in demand from China provided support.
