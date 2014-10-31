Freeport Indonesia union cancels planned one-month strike

JAKARTA Oct 31 Workers at Freeport-McMoRan
Inc's Indonesian copper mine have cancelled a planned
one-month strike due to start next week, a union official said
on Friday, after reaching an agreement with the company's
management following two days of talks.
Three Freeport unions representing almost 11,000 workers had
agreed to take strike action from Nov.6 until Dec. 6, demanding
changes to the local management following the death of four
workers in a Sept. 27 accident.
"Strike cancelled," a union spokesman Juli Parorrongan told
Reuters.
"Through intensive, informative and constructive dialogue,
we successfully reached a win-win solution for everyone," senior
union official Sudiro said in a statement. "Our goal is to
create a safe and productive work place at Freeport Indonesia
for all workers."
Freeport Indonesia, which employs around 24,000 workers, did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
