版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 18:12 BJT

Thousands of Freeport Indonesia workers to strike for second month -union

| JAKARTA/TIMIKA, Indonesia

JAKARTA/TIMIKA, Indonesia May 20 An estimated 9,000 workers at the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport McMoRan Inc will extend a strike for a second month, a union official said on Saturday, in an ongoing dispute over employment terms and layoffs.

"We regret the stance of the businessmen who unilaterally laid off workers," Freeport Indonesia union industrial relations officer Tri Puspital told Reuters.

Output from Grasberg has been reduced by half as result of the strike that began May 1, Puspital added. (Writing by Fergus Jensen, editing by Louise Heavens)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐