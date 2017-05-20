UPDATE 1-Thousands of Freeport Indonesia workers to strike for second month -union

* Grasberg output halved as result of industrial action
* -union
* Freeport says 840 striking workers lost jobs, more may
* follow
* Union says layoffs breach Indonesian labour law
(Adds comment from Freeport, context)
By Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Samuel Wanda
JAKARTA/TIMIKA, Indonesia, May 20 An estimated
9,000 workers at the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by the
Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc will extend a
strike for a second month, a union official said on Saturday, in
an ongoing dispute over employment terms and layoffs.
Freeport is at loggerheads with Indonesia over rights to the
Grasberg mine in Papua in a dispute that has cost both sides
hundreds of millions of dollars, and tensions with workers
threaten to disrupt the mine's operations further.
Freeport resumed copper concentrate export shipments from
Grasberg late last month after a 15-week outage stemming from
the dispute with government and had planned to ramp up
production after it was cut by around two-thirds during the
outage.
As of mid-April Freeport had "demobilized" around 10 percent
of its Indonesian workforce of 32,000 among efforts to cut costs
resulting from the dispute. The company has repeatedly warned
workers that striking will result in disciplinary
action.
The union has demanded an end to Freeport's furlough policy
and began a 30-day strike on May 1 in an effort to get workers'
jobs back.
"We will extend the strike for 30 more days," Freeport
Indonesia union industrial relations officer Tri Puspital told
Reuters on Saturday, referring to a government recommendation
for a resolution of the matter.
"We regret the stance of the businessmen who unilaterally
laid off workers," Puspital said. "It is a kind of
discrimination in terms of disciplinary action."
According to Puspital, output from Grasberg has been reduced
by half as result of the strike, but he stopped short of
providing further detail.
In a Freeport inter-office memo titled "Making the Right
Choice for Your Family and You" obtained by Reuters, the company
said the strike was illegal and that "voluntary resignation is
the consequence" for workers that ignored demands to return to
work and were absent for five consecutive days.
"Already, 840 workers have suffered this consequence and
others will follow if they do not immediately contact the
company," the memo dated May 15 said.
A U.S.-based spokesman for Freeport referred to a recent
statement in response to Reuters questions on the strike and its
impact on operations.
Worker absenteeism since mid April "has unfavorably impacted
mining and milling rates," it said, noting that the company "is
working with union leaders, with the support of Indonesian
government officials, to encourage a safe and efficient return
to normal operations for the benefit of all stakeholders."
"Freeport Indonesia plans to ramp up its production to full
rates during second-quarter 2017," it said.
(Additional reporting by Susan Taylor in TORONTO; Writing by
Fergus Jensen, editing by Louise Heavens)