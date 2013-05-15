UPDATE 2-Freeport suspends Indonesia mine after tunnel collapse

* Rescue workers scramble to free 25 trapped workers
* Operations shut at major copper, gold mines out of respect
* Head of Freeport Indonesia to visit West Papua mine
By Randy Fabi and Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, May 15 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc halted operations at the world's second largest
copper mine in Indonesia on Wednesday as rescue workers
scrambled to find 25 workers caught underground in a tunnel
collapse a day earlier.
The head of Freeport Indonesia said he would travel to the
remote West Papua site later on Wednesday to assess rescue
operations and decide on when to resume production at the
Grasberg mine, which also holds the world's largest gold
reserves.
Thirty-nine workers were attending an underground training
class near the mine when a tunnel collapsed on them early on
Tuesday morning, the company said. Rescue crews evacuated 14
people, four of whom died, the company said.
The Grasberg mine, which employees more than 24,000 workers,
was not significantly affected, but production was suspended to
pay homage to those involved in the accident.
"There is no direct impact on our operation but as a sign of
sympathy we have suspended the operation," Rozik Soetjipto,
president director of Freeport Indonesia, told reporters. "I
will go to the site tonight and from there we can decide what is
the next step."
Rescuers were using jacks, saws and other hand tools to free
the remaining workers, as the tight space in the collapsed
underground tunnel prevented them from using heavy earth-moving
equipment, the company said.
"We may have a different situation tomorrow. The rescue team
is working 24-hours," said company spokeswoman, Daisy
Primayanti.
The cause of the accident was still unclear. Freeport
Indonesia was not allowing journalists access to the site and
details of the collapse itself and the rescue efforts were
scant. The training tunnel was located outside the mining area
and around 500 meters from the entrance of the Big Gossan mine.
The company was also reviewing other underground structures
at the mine to ensure they were safe.
Freeport Indonesia's sales are expected to reach 1.1 billion
pounds of copper and 1.2 million ounces of gold in 2013, up 54
percent and 31 percent over 2012 figures, respectively, as
mining moves into higher ore grades.
The tunnel collapse is one of a number of worker-related
incidents at the Papua mine in recent years, where a separatist
movement has long pushed for a greater share of resource
revenues. Mining contributes around 12 percent to Indonesia's
economy.