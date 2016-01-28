Indonesia, Freeport fail to reach agreement over copper export permit

JAKARTA Jan 28 Indonesia's government and
Freeport McMoRan Inc on Thursday failed to reach a deal
on extending the U.S. mining giant's six-month export permit,
potentially halting shipments from Indonesia's massive Grasberg
copper and gold mine.
Freeport's six-month export permit for its Indonesian unit
expired on Thursday but it was still unclear how soon a new one
will be issued as the two sides have yet to resolve a government
demand that the U.S. firm first pay a $530 million deposit.
"It's done for today. For the next meeting with Freeport,
there is no schedule so far," Bambang Gatot Ariyono, mines
ministry's director general of coal and minerals, told
reporters.
"It's no problem if Freeport doesn't export tomorrow."
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Bernadette Christina Munthe,
editing by David Evans)