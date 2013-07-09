Indonesia allows Freeport to restart underground mining

JAKARTA, July 9 Indonesia's energy and mineral
resources ministry said on Tuesday it will allow Freeport
McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc to resume underground
operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.
Freeport halted production at the huge Grasberg mine in
remote West Papua on May 15, a day after a training area in a
tunnel caved in, killing 28 people.
Freeport Indonesia President Director Rozik Soetjipto said
at a media conference it would take one month for underground
mining operations to hit full capacity. Earlier this month, the
firm said open-pit mining was now running at full capacity after
a prolonged closure.