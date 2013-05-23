Freeport Indonesia tunnel collapse probes must be finished for workers to return -union

JAKARTA May 23 All investigations into a tunnel
collapse that killed 28 people at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc's Indonesian copper mine must be completed before
workers return to the world's No.2 copper mine, a trade union
leader said on Thursday.
Arizona-based Freeport suspended operations at the remote
Papua mine on May 15 at a cost estimated at about $15 million a
day in lost production, a day after a training tunnel away from
its main operations fell in on 38 workers.
"We will get back to work after all investigations conducted
by government, Freeport and labor union are completed,"
Papua-based union leader Virgo Solossa told Reuters. "We still
don't know how long the investigation will take, perhaps in a
few more days to go, I don't know."