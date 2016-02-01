Freeport's Indonesian copper mine production normal-union official

JAKARTA Feb 1 Production at Freeport McMoRan
Inc's huge copper and gold mine in Indonesia is running
at normal levels, a union official said on Monday, as talks
continued between the government and U.S. miner to resolve an
export spat.
Freeport, which runs one of the world's biggest copper mines
in Papua, lost its right to export concentrate last week, with
talks with Indonesia's government deadlocked over payment for a
new metal smelter.
"We're still producing as usual," Freeport Papua-based union
official Virgo Solossa told Reuters when asked whether mining
conditions were running normally. "We are grateful that even in
this difficult situation, the company management has not taken
any steps achieving greater efficiency steps or cut production."
Freeport Indonesia usually produces about 220,000 tonnes of
copper ore per day and its six-month licence to export
concentrate expired last Thursday after the government demanded
that the U.S. firm first pay a $530 million deposit for the
construction of a new metal smelter.
A prolonged stoppage in exports would hit Freeport's profits
and deny the Indonesian government desperately needed revenue
from one of its biggest taxpayers.
It could also buoy global copper prices, which have
slipped more than 4 percent so far this year on worries about
oversupply.
"We really hope the government makes a wise decision
relating to the company's (financial) condition ... so that this
won't affect the workers," added Solossa, who was unable to give
details on concentrate stock levels at Grasberg.
Indonesia wants the deposit as a guarantee that the Phoenix,
Arizona-based company will complete construction of another
local smelter. The amount would add to an estimated $80 million
that Freeport set aside in July 2015 to obtain its previous
export permit.
Freeport Indonesia was unable to give an immediate comment
on Monday. The U.S. mining giant wants to invest $18 billion to
expand its operations at Grasberg, but is seeking government
assurances first that it will get a contract extension beyond
2021.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Michael
Taylor; Editing by Michael Perry)