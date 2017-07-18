FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天内
ExxonMobil says will not continue discussions over East Natuna gas field in Indonesia
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
美国官员称期待中国采取更多举措开放市场
2017年7月18日 / 早上7点01分 / 1 天内

ExxonMobil says will not continue discussions over East Natuna gas field in Indonesia

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of ExxonMobil on Tuesday said the company "no longer wishes to continue further discussions or activity" involving the East Natuna gas block in the country.

The firm's Vice President of Public and Government Affairs Erwin Maryoto told Reuters in an email the decision was taken after completing a "technology and market review".

The East Natuna field is believed to hold one of the world's largest untapped gas reserves. State energy firm Pertamina had expected to sign a production sharing contract with Exxon and Thailand's PTTEP for the project last year.

"We remain committed to our Indonesia operations and continue to seek and evaluate new opportunities in the country," Maryoto added.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo

