版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 16日 星期五 15:36 BJT

REFILE-TABLE-Indonesia gas output exceeds 2011 government target

 (Refiles to fix dateline)	
 JAKARTA, Sept 16 Indonesia has already exceeded
its natural gas production target for the whole of 2011 by
almost 9 percent, boosted by higher output by energy majors,
Indonesian oil and gas watchdog BPMigas said.	
 Indonesian gas production has reached 8,460 million cubic
feet per day (mmcfd) by September 2011, above the government's
target of 7,769 mmfcd for the whole year, BPMigas said in a
statement.	
 The higher contributions come from 14 of 56 production
sharing contract holders in Indonesia, led by U.S. energy giants
 Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp .	
 Below is the top-10 list of contract holders production
volume and 2011 targets (data as per 11 Sept):	
 	

           	
  Contract Holder   Target   Production   Daily      Increase 
                 (mmfcd)    (mmfcd)     Prod     Percentage
                                      Increase  
                                                
 ExxonMobil Oil         328         417        89        27.13%
 Ind. Inc                                          
 Chevron Ind. Co.        87         141        54         62.1%
 Premier Oil            126         145        19         15.1%
 Natuna Sea B.V                                    
 Santos (Madura         102         119        17         16.7%
 Offshore)                                         
 Pty.Ltd.                                          
 PHE-West Madura        149         157         8         5.36%
 Offshore                                          
 Energy Equity           33          38      5,29           16%
 EPIC                                              
 (Sengkang)Pty.Ltd                                 
 .                                                 
 Kalila (Bentu)          10          14      3,92        39.23%
 Operator Pty.                                     
 Ltd.                                              
 Kangean Energy          21          25      3,77           18%
 Ind. Ltd.                                         
 PHE - ONWJ             182         183      1,08          0.6%
 Medco E&P Ind.         120         120      0,32          0.3%
 (S&C Sumatra)                                     
 	

 Aside from the list above, contract holders which exceeded
targets include Energy Equity EPIC (Sengkang) Pty. Ltd., Kalila
(Bentu) Operator Pty. Ltd., Triangle (Pase), JOB P - PetroChina
East Java, JOB P - Costa Int. Group Ltd, PHE - ONWJ, Medco E&P
Ind. (S&C Sumatra), Kangean Energy Ind. Ltd., PetroChina Int.
(Bermuda) Ltd. 	
 According to the draft budget, targets for 2012 natural gas
revenue is at 43,651 billion rupiah ($5 billion) compared to
50,116.2 billion rupiah ($5.75 billion) a year ago.	
 The figure is lower because the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP)
assumption for next year is at $90 per barrel, compared to $95 a
barrel for 2011.	
 Indonesia is facing an LNG export shortfall due to an
increase in domestic demand. 	
 Giant energy companies are investing in future projects such
as Mitsubishi Corp in Donggi Senoro LNG project
nL3E7CP0A7 and Japan's Inpex Corp in Masela block
nL3E7KF0H7.	
($1 = 8770.000 Indonesian Rupiahs)	
	
 (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Miral Fahmy)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐