CORRECTED-Indonesia to start producing natural gas from two projects - official

(Corrects spelling of Bangka in paragraph 2)
JAKARTA, July 29 Indonesia expects to start
natural gas production from two deepwater fields this year and
next, even as major oil companies are reviewing economics for
other projects, a senior energy official said late on Thursday.
The Bangka project, majority owned by Chevron, will
start operation in August, Wiratmaja Puja, the director general
of oil and gas at Indonesia's Energy Ministry, told Reuters in
an interview.
Italian oil firm Eni's Jangkrik project is expected
to commence operation in July 2017, he said.
