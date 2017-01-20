Goldman Sachs rejects Indonesian businessman's $1.1 bln claim over share trade

* Indonesia executive sues Goldman over "unlawful"
transaction
* Goldman bought Hanson shares from Platinum Partners
* Goldman says case may undermine investor confidence
By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, Jan 20 Goldman Sachs has rejected
allegations by an Indonesian businessman who is seeking $1.1
billion in damages from the U.S. bank for making what he called
"unlawful" trades in the shares of a property firm.
The U.S. bank said the legal dispute may affect foreign
investor sentiment towards Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
Indonesia's government has recently raised investor concerns
by cutting business ties with JPMorgan over a negative research
report and partially reversing a mining policy.
Benny Tjokrosaputro, president director of Indonesian
property developer PT Hanson International Tbk, filed
a lawsuit in a Jakarta court on Sept. 8 against Goldman's unit,
Goldman Sachs International.
Tjokrosaputro was the owner of the 425 million Hanson shares
that Goldman traded, according to a statement on his lawyer's
website. "(The) transaction was conducted unlawfully and/or
without the consent of our client." (bit.ly/2k8op50)
In an emailed statement on Friday, Goldman said Goldman
Sachs International bought the shares from New York hedge fund
Platinum Partners in a series of "valid" transactions on the
Indonesia Stock Exchange between February 2015 and March 2016.
Top executives of Platinum Partners were arrested in
December and charged with running a $1 billion fraud.
Tjokrosaputro is seeking 15 trillion rupiah ($1.1 billion)
in compensation from Goldman Sachs International and wants its
assets frozen in Indonesia and overseas.
Citibank, a custodian bank for Goldman Sachs International,
was named as a co-defendant in his lawsuit.
Goldman said in response that Goldman Sachs International
was the legal owner of the Hanson shares. "Any business dealings
or deal made between Mr. Tjokrosaputro and Platinum Partners
before this have no bearing or obligation on Goldman Sachs," it
said.
The bank would take "all necessary action to protect itself
and recover damages from Mr. Tjokrosaputro," it said, without
elaborating.
It also said that Tjokrosaputro's "unfounded actions" risked
undermining Indonesia's effort to attract international
investment and threatened the integrity of Indonesia's stock
market.
"All investors in Indonesia should be free to trade with
confidence, without fear that legitimately executed trades will
later be subject to spurious legal action by unconnected third
parties," Goldman said.
Tjokrosaputro and his lawyer did not respond to requests for
comment on Friday. Citibank was not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 13,405.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Additional
reporting by Michelle Price in HONG KONG and Fransiska Nangoy in
JAKARTA; Editing by Adrian Croft)