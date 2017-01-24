UPDATE 2-Goldman Sachs files $1 bln countersuit against Indonesian businessman

* Tjokrosaputro sued Goldman's unit in Sept
By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, Jan 24 Goldman Sachs filed a $1 billion
counter lawsuit on Tuesday against an Indonesian businessman who
is seeking damages from the U.S. bank for conducting what he
called "unlawful" trades in the shares of a property firm.
Benny Tjokrosaputro, president director of Indonesian
property developer PT Hanson International Tbk, filed
a lawsuit in a Jakarta court in September against Goldman's
unit, Goldman Sachs International.
Tjokrosaputro, who says that he owned the 425 million Hanson
shares that Goldman traded, is seeking 15 trillion rupiah ($1.1
billion) in compensation from Goldman Sachs International and
wants its assets frozen in Indonesia and overseas.
Citibank, a custodian bank for Goldman Sachs International,
was named as a co-defendant in his lawsuit.
Goldman had said in response that Goldman Sachs
International had bought the Hanson shares from New York hedge
fund Platinum Partners in a series of "valid" transactions on
the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) between February 2015 and
March 2016.
Top executives of Platinum Partners were arrested in
December and charged with running a $1 billion fraud. Platinum
has declined to comment on the legal dispute between
Tjokrosaputro and Goldman.
Goldman filed the counterclaim against Tjokrosaputro for
"the reputational damage and negative business impact" that
Tjokrosaputro's actions had caused, it said in a statement on
Tuesday. It said Tjokrosaputro's actions had caused it "at least
15 trillion rupiah in immaterial damages".
In June last year, Tjokrosaputro had lodged a complaint to
the Jakarta police alleging that the Hanson shares had been
"fraudulently embezzled" from him, according to Goldman's
counterclaim documents.
Tjokrosaputro had also put out newspaper advertisements that
damaged Goldman's reputation, according to the documents.
"Potential clients that could have wanted to do a
transaction or conduct a business relationship with our client
might have held themselves back as a result," Harjon Sinaga, a
lawyer representing Goldman, told reporters after he filed the
counterclaim in a Jakarta court.
Tjokrosaputro declined to comment when contacted by phone.
His lawyer, Nadia Saphira Ganie, also declined to comment,
saying the team needed to study the counterclaim by Goldman.
"INVESTOR CONFIDENCE"
Goldman has said the legal dispute may affect foreign
investor sentiment towards Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
The bank's comments came after Indonesia's government
recently raised investor concerns by cutting business ties with
JPMorgan Chase & Co over a negative research report and
partially reversing a mining policy.
"If the challenge made against Goldman Sachs' trades by Mr.
Tjokrosaputro in the South Jakarta District Court is upheld,
investor confidence in all trades by all investors crossing the
IDX could be eroded," Goldman said in the statement.
Tito Sulistio, the president director of the IDX, told
Reuters that "at the moment, it's a matter for the shareholders
to resolve".
The IDX will only do a review when there is an official
complaint to the bourse or if the development affects share
prices in the market, Sulistio added.
Hanson shares were up 4.5 percent on Tuesday after closing
1.9 percent lower on Monday. As of Jan. 12, Tjokrosaputro owned
a 10.21 percent stake in Hanson, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
