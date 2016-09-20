REFILE-Indonesia to investigate Google for possible unpaid taxes

(Corrects official's name throughout to Haniv)
JAKARTA, Sept 15 Indonesia's tax office will
investigate Alphabet Inc's Google for alleged unpaid
taxes in Southeast Asia's largest economy, a senior finance
ministry official said on Thursday.
"We will elevate this to an investigation because they
refused to be examined, and this is definitely an indication of
criminal activity," said Muhammad Haniv, head of the tax
office's branch for special cases, adding that the probe would
not be launched until the end of the month at the earliest.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)