REFILE-Indonesia to investigate Google for possible unpaid taxes

(Corrects official's name throughout to Haniv)

JAKARTA, Sept 15 Indonesia's tax office will investigate Alphabet Inc's Google for alleged unpaid taxes in Southeast Asia's largest economy, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.

"We will elevate this to an investigation because they refused to be examined, and this is definitely an indication of criminal activity," said Muhammad Haniv, head of the tax office's branch for special cases, adding that the probe would not be launched until the end of the month at the earliest. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)