REFILE-UPDATE 2-Indonesia to investigate Google over possible unpaid taxes

(Corrects official's name throughout to Haniv)
By Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA, Sept 15 Indonesia's tax office will
investigate Alphabet Inc's Google for suspected unpaid
taxes from billions of dollars worth of advertising revenue, a
senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.
Muhammad Haniv, head of the specials cases branch in the tax
office, said Google's refusal to cooperate after it was sent a
letter in April requesting to be allowed to examine the
company's tax reports had raised suspicions.
He told a news conference that the probe would not be
launched until the end of the month at the earliest.
PT Google Indonesia, incorporated in 2011, said it was
complying with the government.
"We continue to cooperate fully with local authorities and
pay all applicable taxes," a Google Indonesia spokesman said in
an emailed response to questions.
The government had also asked to examine the tax reports of
the Indonesian offices of three other U.S. Internet based
companies - Yahoo, Twitter and Facebook
.
Those three companies have complied, officials said.
Yahoo and Google have formed Indonesian limited liability
companies, while Twitter and Facebook operate branches of their
Asia-Pacific offices in Indonesia.
The government believes these companies owe income and value
added tax on billions of dollars of revenue they generate from
advertising in Indonesia, the tax office said.
Haniv said Google's Indonesian entity was only allocated
around 4 percent of the total revenues generated from the
country, and it was this amount that was taxed, which he
described as too small and "unfair".
The communications ministry had estimated the value of
digital advertising in Indonesia at about $800 million last
year. The ministry said all of it was untaxed.
There was no immediate explanation for the wide discrepancy
of the two agencies' estimates for digital advertising revenue.
Indonesia is facing a sizeable revenue shortfall this year
as the resource-rich country can no longer rely on
commodity-related income.
In a separate development, the tax office said it is
checking whether Ford Motor Co had avoided paying
appropriate taxes, after a local newspaper reported that the
U.S. car maker modified imported Everest model vehicles sold in
Indonesia to pay a lower tax rate.
If the car maker is proven to have caused state losses, it
may have to pay back taxes of up to four times the amount it
owed, according to Indonesian law.
"We have always strictly complied with all Indonesia
government regulations and policy, including all import-related
tax and customs requirements, related to each of our Ford
vehicles officially marketed and sold in the country," a Ford
spokesman said.
Ford announced in January it is closing all operations in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where it held less than a 1
percent market share.
(Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Writing by Randy
Fabi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Alexander Smith)