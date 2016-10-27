Indonesia hopes to reach tax settlement with Google - finmin

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
JAKARTA Oct 27 Indonesia aims to reach a tax settlement with Alphabet Inc's Google, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday.
"We've already communicated with Google. At least there's an understanding why Indonesia would like to have a fair share of the revenue. We do hope that we are going to have a settlement," Indrawati told foreign journalists in Jakarta, the capital, without disclosing any timeline.
Senior executives from the Asia-Pacific headquarters of Google met Indonesian tax officials on Wednesday to negotiate the internet search company's tax bill as the government plans to pursue Google for five years of back taxes. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Eveline Danubrata; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.