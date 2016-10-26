Google executives met Indonesian officials to negotiate tax bill - source

| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Oct 26 Senior executives from the Asia
Pacific headquarters of Alphabet Inc's Google met
Indonesian tax officials on Wednesday to negotiate the internet
search company's tax bill, a person with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
No agreement has been reached yet, said the person, who
declined to be named as the information was confidential.
A Google spokesman declined to comment.
Indonesia plans to pursue Google for five years of back
taxes, and the U.S. company could face a bill of more than $400
million for 2015 alone if it is found to have avoided payments,
senior tax official Muhammad Haniv told Reuters last month.
Google Indonesia has said it continues to cooperate with
local authorities and has paid all applicable taxes.
Indonesia is eager to ramp up tax collection to reduce its
budget deficit and fund an infrastructure programme. Other
governments around the world are also seeking to clamp down on
corporate tax avoidance.
Thailand is studying plans to toughen tax collection rules
for internet and technology firms, the head of the Revenue
Department told Reuters last month.
Ken Dwijugiasteadi, Indonesia's director-general of taxes,
declined to comment on whether the meeting with Google took
place on Wednesday, but told Reuters in a text message: "When
the time is right, we will hold a press conference."
The tax office alleges that Google's local entity, PT Google
Indonesia, paid less than 0.1 percent of the total income and
value-added taxes it owed last year, with most of the revenue
from the country being booked at Google's Asia Pacific
headquarters in Singapore.
The Indonesian tax office has estimated the total
advertising revenue for the industry in Indonesia at around $830
million a year, with Google and Facebook Inc accounting
for around 70 percent of that.
But a joint study by Google and Singapore state investor
Temasek released earlier this year estimated this at $300
million for 2015.
