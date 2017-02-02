SE Asian ride-hailing firm Grab to invest $700 mln in Indonesia

JAKARTA Feb 2 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm
Grab on Thursday said it will invest $700 million to expand in
Indonesia over the next four years, marking its biggest-ever
investment in any country.
Grab's push in what has become its largest market is set to
intensify the competition among ride-hailing firms in Indonesia.
Grab's rivals in the country include U.S. firm Uber Technologies
Inc and home-grown app Go-Jek.
Grab will open a research and development (R&D) centre,
start a new investment fund and develop its payment platform in
Indonesia. It had also hired Indonesia's former national police
chief to oversee corporate governance.
Grab said its R&D centre in Jakarta will develop localised
solutions such as algorithms to address the road regulations in
the Indonesian capital. It will also invest up to $100 million
in early-stage start-ups or aspiring "technopreneurs".
Grab, which was co-founded by Harvard Business School
graduate Anthony Tan, raised $750 million in a funding round
last September, more than a month after its Indonesian rival,
Go-Jek, received $550 million from investors including KKR and
Warburg Pincus.
