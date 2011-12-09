Indonesia close to passing land law to speed infrastructure

* Investors hope new law will speed up land acquisition
* Will cover govt projects to build rail, roads, power
plants
* Landowner compensation could be share in profits
By Olivia Rondonuwu
JAKARTA, Dec 9 Indonesia's parliament is
likely to pass a long-delayed land bill next week, a move that
investors hope will speed up land acquisition to spur
infrastructure development in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
Inadequate infrastructure is seen as both an investment
opportunity and an obstacle to growth, and has been cited by
Fitch Ratings as a key risk to the chances of Indonesia winning
an investment grade rating next year.
The government submitted the bill to a slow-moving
parliament late last year, and hopes it will help attract $100
billion of private investment for new airports, ports and roads,
though the contentious question of compensation for land meant
it had been expected to be delayed again into next year.
"I'm 99 percent sure that the bill will be passed in the
plenary on December 16, we are working on the wording now,"
Taufiq Hidayat, a lawmaker on a parliamentary committee drafting
the bill, told Reuters.
The bill will only apply to government projects ,
but also allows for privately-operated projects
on government-bought land. The government is relying on the
private sector for two-thirds of the G20 member's infrastructure
needs. Japan, China and India have already promised over $70
billion.
"Passage of the bill will help provide for breakthroughs in
at least some projects, especially the long-awaited Trans-Java
Toll Road, as well as railway and airport projects," said
political analyst Kevin O'Rourke, adding dysfunctional
bureaucracy and a lack of planning would still be hurdles.
Indonesia has not built a new railway since gaining
independence from the Dutch over 60 years ago, transport
disasters are all too common, and its airports, ports and roads
are becoming overloaded as strong economic growth boosts trade.
This adds to delivery costs across the archipelago, creating
an inflation problem. Analysts see a failure to overhaul
infrastructure as a risk that could constrain future growth.
The bill has been held up as lawmakers tried to overcome the
problem of people often not having land ownership certificates,
disputes over land costs and over compensation that meant
projects often get delayed for years or end up being cancelled.
"With this law passed, we will see fewer halted toll road
projects, and less conflict between people and the state over
land," said Hidayat.
The bill effectively gives the government the right to
expropriate land at a price, and sets a 30-day limit on the time
allowed for compensation settlements, which will speed up the
process, but could still lead to conflict. Local community
protests over resource development and worker strikes have
turned violent across the archipelago this year.
Daryatmo Mardiyanto, the chairman of the land bill
committee, told Reuters earlier this year that current
development practices are risky for small landowners.
Compensation could take the form of cash, profit sharing in
the project, relocation or be based a specific agreement between
the government and landowners. Mardiyanto said simply offering
money for land was his least preferred option for compensation.
"There are concerns that when the government takes land for
development, then people will lose their rights over the land,
and this law will help to solve that," said Mardiyanto.