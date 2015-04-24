Legal 'jihad' against private sector gathers pace in Indonesia

* Activists call for legal review of three key laws
* Indonesian government, foreign investors worried
* Courts have ruled in favour of movement before
* Government to set up legal team to challenge initiative
By Charlotte Greenfield and Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, April 24 The head of an Indonesian
Muslim organisation has filed cases to overturn three laws,
escalating what he calls 'a constitutional jihad' that has
already dealt a blow to investors in the oil, gas and water
sectors and now threatens to hit more.
Muhammadiyah, a social movement with some 30 million
members, has identified 115 laws it believes violate a
constitutional tenet that natural resources must be controlled
by the state for the benefit of the Indonesian people.
"We will not stop as long as there are any laws that are
contradictory to the constitution. This is our constitutional
jihad, it's our social struggle," the group's chairman, Din
Syamsuddin, told Reuters in an interview.
He said Muhammadiyah had this week filed requests for
judicial reviews in the Constitutional Court saying that the
1999 foreign exchange law, the 2007 law on investment and the
2009 law on the electricity sector are invalid.
If the court accepted these claims, the legal basis for
convertibility of the rupiah currency would be thrown out,
safeguards that foreign investors rely on to be treated on a
level playing field would be lost, and the right of private
operators to run power plants would be removed.
The group's 'jihad' may seem outlandish and doomed to fail
in a country where few question the free market economy, yet
their citizen activism has already overturned two laws.
In 2012, Muhammadiyah succeeded in crimping the government's
ability to contract with private companies in the oil and gas
sector.
Two months ago it felled a law governing the use of water,
which plunged businesses in sectors as varied as textiles to
beverage bottling into uncertainty after the rule allowing water
permits to be given to the private sector was axed.
The new challenge is likely to be a worry for President Joko
Widodo, whose election victory six months ago lifted investor
hopes of reforms that would untangle the country's red tape,
tackle corruption and beat back vested interests.
Amid doubts that he was going to be able to fulfil those
hopes, Widodo told a World Economic Forum meeting in Jakarta
this week that foreign investors were welcome and, should they
run into any problems, to give him a call.
"UNCERTAINTY AND CONFUSION"
Arif Budimanta, special staff to the finance minister, told
Reuters that the government, which needs heavy foreign capital
to realise infrastructure ambitions, would prepare a legal team
to fight the latest challenges from Muhammadiyah.
But foreign investors are alarmed.
"I would not be betting against a favourable ruling by the
court," said Arian Ardie, an American-Indonesian risk consultant
with interests in shrimp and power generation businesses.
"These are fundamental changes in base laws that regulate
commerce in Indonesia," he added. "It gives me definite pause in
terms of making future investments here."
Jakob Sorensen, head of the European Chamber of Commerce in
Jakarta, said the government needed to step in and reassure
foreign investors. "We're really lacking clarity. We need a
clear policy direction," he said.
Lawyers say Constitutional Court rulings could empower other
courts to decide in favour of citizens seeking to overturn
private contracts.
A Jakarta district court made a rare ruling last month that
resulted in the annulment of contracts with private companies,
including a unit of France's Suez Environnement, to
supply water in the Indonesian capital.
The companies, whose contracts will stand while they appeal
against the verdict, were not initially affected by the
Constitutional Court's ruling on the water law because they were
providing water for public use.
Political analyst Kevin O'Rourke said the court had ruled
erratically on several cases in recent years, showing "a lack of
appreciation for economic fundamentals, as well as a penchant
for accepting strident interpretations of the constitution".
He said that if the 1999 foreign exchange law was struck
down it would not automatically render the currency
non-convertible because of a prior law it replaced, but
parliament would have to pass new legislation that took into
account the court's views on foreign exchange freedom and
controls.
"In the meantime, uncertainty and confusion about the status
of the law, and about the convertibility of the currency, might
weigh heavily on investor sentiment, depressing markets,"
O'Rourke said in a research note.
(Editing by John Chalmers and Mike Collett-White)