2 天前
UPDATE 1-Indonesia open to rejoining OPEC if not forced to cut -minister
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
2017年7月26日 / 凌晨12点47分 / 2 天前

UPDATE 1-Indonesia open to rejoining OPEC if not forced to cut -minister

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details from interview)

By Ernest Scheyder

HOUSTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia is open to rejoining the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries as long as it is not forced to curb its own crude oil production, the nation's energy and mineral resources minister said on Tuesday.

"We would have to have a concession for not following cuts from time to time," the minister, Ignasius Jonan, said in an interview in Houston, where he is meeting with major oil producers.

Indonesia said two months ago that it was considering rejoining OPEC after it had left and rejoined several times over the years. The country, which pumps about 800,000 barrels of crude per day, would become the group's 15th member.

The membership talks come as OPEC members grapple with an oversupply of crude around the globe, brought on in part by rising production from U.S. shale regions.

Indonesia imports roughly double the amount of crude that it produces, so it is happy with the current oil price, near $50 per barrel, Jonan said. When asked if that point of view would cause tension in an OPEC meeting, Jonan said it would "lead to more dialogue."

Jonan, who was appointed energy minister last year, is meeting with Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips and others in Houston this week, a stop on a multi-nation tour to bolster interest in investing in Indonesia.

"This is all part of an effort to have a more open dialogue with our business partners," Jonan said.

The minister said he had a long discussion with Chevron about the company's operations in the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. oilfield.

"The production capacity keeps growing. That's significant," he said. "If shale oil production keeps going up, that means U.S. imports of crude oil is going down."

Freeport

Jonan also addressed a permit dispute with Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, over operations in Indonesia.

To bring an end to the long-running negotiations, Freeport would need to build a smelter in Indonesia and divest 51 percent of its holdings in the country in order to renew its license, Jonan said, calling the terms non-negotiable.

"There is no option," he said. "It they don't, it's OK, but they cannot export."

For its part, Freeport said on Tuesday as it reported quarterly results that it was making progress in discussions with the Indonesian government. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

