2012年 9月 11日

Indonesia's Lion Air, Sriwijaya Air in talks to buy 30 Boeing jets

JAKARTA, Sept 11 Indonesia's Lion Air is in talks with Boeing to buy 10 787 Dreamliner passenger jets worth a total list price of $1.9 billion as the budget carrier aims to tap the long haul market, a company director said on Tuesday.

The plan is part of its initial deal with Boeing in June when it bought five 787 Dreamliner passenger jets worth a total list price of $967.5 million, said Edward Sirait, a director at Lion Air.

The move puts pressure on Garuda Indonesia and Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd because it will enable Lion Air to serve a broader range of destinations.

Sriwijaya Air, the nation's third biggest airline by market share, is also planning to buy 20 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation jets over the next two years worth around $1.5 billion, a director said.

"The plan is to replace our old Boeing fleet such as the 737-200 and 737-500," said Toto Nursatyo, Sriwijaya's commercial director, adding that Boeing will deliver six 737-800 NG jets this year.

