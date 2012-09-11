Indonesia's Lion Air, Sriwijaya Air in talks to buy 30 Boeing jets

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
JAKARTA, Sept 11 Indonesia's Lion Air is in talks with Boeing to buy 10 787 Dreamliner passenger jets worth a total list price of $1.9 billion as the budget carrier aims to tap the long haul market, a company director said on Tuesday.
The plan is part of its initial deal with Boeing in June when it bought five 787 Dreamliner passenger jets worth a total list price of $967.5 million, said Edward Sirait, a director at Lion Air.
The move puts pressure on Garuda Indonesia and Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd because it will enable Lion Air to serve a broader range of destinations.
Sriwijaya Air, the nation's third biggest airline by market share, is also planning to buy 20 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation jets over the next two years worth around $1.5 billion, a director said.
"The plan is to replace our old Boeing fleet such as the 737-200 and 737-500," said Toto Nursatyo, Sriwijaya's commercial director, adding that Boeing will deliver six 737-800 NG jets this year.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.