Indonesia's Lion Air, Sriwijaya Air in talks to buy 30 Boeing jets

JAKARTA, Sept 11 Indonesia's Lion Air is in talks with Boeing to buy 10 787 Dreamliner passenger jets worth a total list price of $1.9 billion as the budget carrier aims to tap the long haul market, a company director said on Tuesday.

The plan is part of its initial deal with Boeing in June when it bought five 787 Dreamliner passenger jets worth a total list price of $967.5 million, said Edward Sirait, a director at Lion Air.

The move puts pressure on Garuda Indonesia and Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd because it will enable Lion Air to serve a broader range of destinations.

Sriwijaya Air, the nation's third biggest airline by market share, is also planning to buy 20 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation jets over the next two years worth around $1.5 billion, a director said.

"The plan is to replace our old Boeing fleet such as the 737-200 and 737-500," said Toto Nursatyo, Sriwijaya's commercial director, adding that Boeing will deliver six 737-800 NG jets this year.