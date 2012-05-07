Indonesia's Pertamina to sell 8 spot LNG cargoes

JAKARTA May 7 Indonesia's state oil and gas
company Pertamina is selling eight cargoes of liquefied natural
gas on the spot market after its original buyer failed to
purchase the gas, an official from the oil and gas regulator
said on Monday.
"The reason for the sale is most likely a diversion of
Sempra cargoes," BPMigas spokesman Gde Pradnyana told Reuters,
referring to the US-based Sempra Energy. Sempra and
Pertamina were unavailable for comment on the matter.
The sale comes amid increasing demand for the commodity from
the world's largest LNG importer, Japan, which has relied
heavily on gas to fuel its energy needs in the wake of the March
2011 tsunami that disabled its Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Indonesia, the world's third-largest LNG exporter, has seen
exports fall in recent years as domestic demand increases and
supplies decline from its ageing fields.