REFILE-Pertamina sees Indonesia LNG demand doubling by 2020, seeks more imports

JAKARTA Oct 14 Indonesia's state oil and gas
company Pertamina expects domestic demand for LNG to more than
double to 5 million tonnes a year by 2020 and is seeking new
import deals after the recent delay of a major gas project,
according to a senior company official.
Former OPEC member Indonesia is the world's fourth biggest
exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), but with domestic oil
and gas output declining, attention is shifting to the nation's
growing demand for imports of the fuel and the need to build the
infrastructure to use it in power stations and industry.
Local media has reported that Chevron Corp has sent
a letter to Indonesia's energy and mineral resources ministry
saying the U.S. company needs to delay a $12 billion deep water
gas project in the Makassar Strait.
Chevron's Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) project is
one of several that have faced costly bureaucratic holdups in
Southeast Asia's largest economy, despite ballooning energy
demands of Indonesia's population of 240 million. The delays
have meant more imports are needed for both oil and gas.
"The (demand) number is getting bigger and bigger. Today we
are targeting more than 5 million tonnes of LNG by 2020," said
Arief Basuki, Pertamina's general manager for LNG
trading, on the sidelines of a conference in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Pertamina had expected to begin receiving LNG from the IDD
project as early as 2016, but with possible delays of "two or
three years" would likely need to replace this supply with more
LNG cargo imports, Basuki said.
"Maybe we'll need to import (an additional) 1.5 million
tonnes a year. We have already started discussions with some
suppliers on the possibility," he said.
Basuki had said earlier at the conference Pertamina was in
the final stages of signing a deal to purchase 2.4 million
tonnes of LNG a year through domestic and import deals but
declined to name the suppliers. He said the state company hoped
to close the deals by the end of the year.
The current forecast for Indonesia's domestic LNG demand in
2015 is around 2 million tonnes, Basuki told Reuters.
If infrastructure such as Sumatra's Arun-Belawan and the
West Java pipeline projects were completed - making it easier to
get LNG supplies from seaside import terminals to areas of
consumption - the import number could increase, he said.
Contracts for Pertamina's import deals would likely be
priced balanced between benchmark Henry Hub gas in the United
States and an oil-linked price structure, Basuki said.
Henry Hub futures are currently just below $4 per million
British thermal units, although liquefaction and shipment to an
Asian port would require freight and other charges that would
add another $7-$9 per mmBtu to the delivered cost.
