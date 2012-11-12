Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 12

JAKARTA, Nov 12 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1379.85 0.17 2.34 USD/JPY 79.42 -0.06 -0.05 US 10YR 1.61 -0.10 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1734.15 0.19 3.24 US CRUDE 85.99 -0.09 -0.08 DOW JONES 12815.39 0.03 4.07 ASIA ADRS 119.18 0.37 0.44 FTSE 100 5769.68 -0.11 -6.37 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped, U.S. fiscal cliff weighs SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks lead losses on the week MARKET NEWS: >Wall St ends higher, but investors still weary >Prices rise as fiscal cliff uncertainty prevails >Euro rises as Greece approves budget law;Japan GDP awaited >Gold ticks up on U.S. fiscal cliff worry >Oil up on U.S. data; gasoline jumps on delivery jitter >Political risk box on Indonesia STOCKS TO WATCH > Japan's automaker Toyota plans to spend up to 13 trillion rupiah ($1.35 billion) in Indonesia in the next five years for expansion in the local market and export. (Jakarta Post, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT GMF AeroAsia, a unit of PT Garuda Indonesia, plans to construct four aircraft hangars over the next five years and invest between $160 million and $200 million, said CEO Richard Budihadianto. (Bisnis Indonesia) > The public works ministry plans to spend 8.40 trillion rupiah on infrastructure development next year, under an economic development master plan (MP3EI), said Djoko Murjanto, director general for Bina Marga which oversees highways. (Bisnis Indonesia) > The Electronic Marketers Club (EMC) said sales of electronics goods rose 28 percent in the first nine months year-on-year to 21.4 trillion rupiah. (Kontan) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Tangguh LNG train 2 shut down after overheating > PT Bumi Resources gets court approval for audit > Indonesia says plans new mining rule after court verdict > Oct refined tin exports up 12 pct on mth > Indonesia may relax smelter deadline for miners > C.bank sees Q4 growth at 6.2-6.3 percent ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: