REFILE-Indonesia ends 6-month stoppage of metal concentrate exports

JAKARTA, July 18 Indonesia has resumed exports
of metal ore concentrates, a mining ministy official said,
ending a six-month stoppage resulting from a new policy to
improve returns on resources shipped out of southeast Asia's
largest economy.
Indonesia in January banned unprocessed ore exports and
levied an escalating tax on metal concentrate exports as part of
the policy to force miners to build smelters and process
minerals domestically.
Disputes and confusion over the rules halted about $500
million worth of monthly mineral ore and concentrate exports.
Prior to the ban, Indonesia was the world's top exporter of
nickel or and a major supplier of iron ore and bauxite.
However, last week shipments of iron ore, lead and zinc
concentrate left the country, after two firms agreed to pay a 20
percent export tax, coal and minerals director general Sukhyar
told reporters late on Friday.
"There are two firms that have started to export; Sebuku
Iron Lateritic Ores (SILO), and Lumbung Mineral Sentosa,"
Sukhyar said, adding that SILO had sent two shipments or around
100,000 tonnes of iron ore concentrate and Lumbung had shipped
around 8,000 tonnes of lead and zinc concentrate already.
"They finally wanted to pay it," Sukhyar said referring to
the escalating tax that has been the subject of a legal dispute
involving U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp.
Silo expected to export 8 million tonnes of Iron ore
concentrate a year, while Lumbung should ship 29,000 tonnes a
year, he added. Both companies were exporting to China, Sukhyar
said.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by William Hardy)