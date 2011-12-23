Indonesia plans coal, base metals export tax in 2012

JAKARTA Dec 23 Indonesia, a major global
producer of raw materials, will look to introduce export taxes
for coal and base metals next year, as it tries to encourage
more investment in its mining sector, a government minister said
on Friday.
Last week, Southeast Asia's largest economy, which is the
world's top exporter of thermal coal, the globe's second largest
nickel producer and home to the world's second largest copper
mine, said new financial policies for commodities were in the
offing but gave few details.
"We are preparing the concept of export tax on mineral
products as a supporting policy for encouraging base metal and
coal downstream industry development," Industry Minister Mohamad
Hidayat told Reuters on Friday.
He added that the idea would soon be discussed at the
finance ministry's fiscal policy agency led by Aryanto Sagala,
head of industrial policy, climate and quality assessment agency
at the industry ministry .
"Hopefully we can impose the export tax in 2012," Sagala
added. "This is crucial as a milestone for a total export ban in
2014. If we wait until the total ban is imposed in 2014 then it
will be late for the government in preparing the local
downstream industry."
He added that the government would provide incentives for
industry investment, such as tax allowances and tax holidays.
CASH COW
The Indonesian energy and minerals ministry is already
drafting a rule that would by 2014 require miners to carry out
minimum processing on minerals before export.
Any regulation would be part of a mining and coal law
introduced in 2009 that requires miners to process coal and
minerals into higher-value products before exporting them, as
Indonesia seeks to boost revenue from the mining sector.
The archipelago of 17,000 islands, the world's fifth-largest
copper producer last year, has only one copper smelter and this
shortage of smelter capacity is mirrored in other metals.
Industry players also argue that not all miners wish to
extend their businesses into smelting and other value-added
procedures, and that the 2014 law would make them uncompetitive
compared to miners in other producing countries.
"At the moment, the resource sector is a cash cow for
governments all over the world -- whether emerging economies or
first world economies," said Gavin Wendt, Sydney-based analyst
at MineLife. "Governments want to maximize the amount of income
they can generate.
" One of the things about Indonesia is that it is a
relatively low-cost producer ... if all of a sudden you increase
the costs of production, then a lot of mines are probably going
to become uneconomic."
The country, which was returned to investment-grade status
by Fitch Ratings this month, already has export taxes in place
for cocoa and palm oil, with the aim of ensuring domestic
supplies and boosting downstream industries.
Indonesia has been considering an export tax on power plant
fuel coal for many months, but implementation is likely to face
fierce opposition from the industry.
The country produces mainly low-grade coal, used
predominantly in India and China.
Indonesian miners that could be hit by a new export tax
include PT International Nickel Indonesia, PT Adaro
Energy, PT Aneka Tambang, Freeport McMoRan
Copper & Gold Inc's and PT Bumi Resources.
"When governments start talking about this sort of
thing, it does create a lot of uncertainty and investors hate
uncertainty," added Wendt.