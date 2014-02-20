版本:
Indonesia grants metal export permits to Vale and Antam

JAKARTA Feb 20 Indonesia's trade ministry said on Thursday miners Vale Indonesia and state-owned PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) were among the first group of firms allowed to export processed mineral ore and refined metal under a new mining law.

Bachirul Chairi, director general of foreign trade, said PT Indoferro and PT Global Multi Tambang were also included on a list of nine companies.

Around $500 million worth of monthly metal ore and concentrate exports have ground to halt in Indonesia due to confusion surrounding the implementation of the Jan. 12 mining law, which include a mineral ore export ban and a progressive tax on concentrate shipments.
