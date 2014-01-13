Indonesia to ban all mineral concentrate exports from 2017

JAKARTA Jan 13 Indonesia will ban all exports
of mineral concentrate from 2017, providing a few years for
mining firms to build sufficient domestic smelting and refining
capacity to continue operating in the Southeast Asian nation, a
mining official said on Monday.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono signed last-minute
regulations on Saturday to ease a mineral export ban for certain
minerals, allowing exports of copper, iron ore, lead and zinc
concentrate to continue.
Copper concentrate with a minimum of 15 percent content will
be allowed to be exported despite the ban, said Sukhyar,
director general of coal and minerals at the mining ministry.