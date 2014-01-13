版本:
Indonesia to ban all mineral concentrate exports from 2017

JAKARTA Jan 13 Indonesia will ban all exports of mineral concentrate from 2017, providing a few years for mining firms to build sufficient domestic smelting and refining capacity to continue operating in the Southeast Asian nation, a mining official said on Monday.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono signed last-minute regulations on Saturday to ease a mineral export ban for certain minerals, allowing exports of copper, iron ore, lead and zinc concentrate to continue.

Copper concentrate with a minimum of 15 percent content will be allowed to be exported despite the ban, said Sukhyar, director general of coal and minerals at the mining ministry.
