Freeport says not among 6 firms approved to export processed minerals

Twitter partners with Bloomberg for streaming TV news
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
JAKARTA Feb 20 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said it is not among six companies that gained approval to export processed minerals and refined metals out of Indonesia, after a more than one-month hiatus in shipments from the world's fifth-largest copper mine.
The Arizona-based firm which operates the giant Grasberg mine in Papua, Indonesia, has been in talks with the government of the Southeast Asian nation after a progressive export tax of up to 60 percent was introduced in early January. The firm says the tax is in breach of its contract.
Around $500 million worth of monthly metal ore and concentrate exports have ground to a halt in Indonesia due to confusion surrounding the implementation of the Jan. 12 mining law, which includes a mineral ore export ban and a progressive tax on concentrate shipments.
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.