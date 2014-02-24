Freeport to resume Indonesia copper exports in "near future"-minister

JAKARTA Feb 24 U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan
Copper & Gold is expected to resume Indonesian copper
concentrate exports in the "near future", the Southeast Asian
nation's industry minister said, after halting shipments due to
a dispute over new mining rules imposed last month.
"Freeport, in principle, understands the regulations and
will obey it," M.S. Hidayat told reporters. "Freeport will also
export concentrate in the near future. On the export tax
relaxation, the finance minister will consider it after Freeport
builds a smelter."
Freeport was not immediately reachable for comment.
Freeport and Newmont Mining Corp, which together
produce virtually all of Indonesia's copper, have suspended
exports due to a dispute over an export tax imposed by the
government on Jan. 12.