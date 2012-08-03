UPDATE 1-Indonesia issues more mining export permits after June slump

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16
JAKARTA Aug 3 Indonesia has awarded mineral export permits to 55 companies since it introduced curbs on such shipments this year, a trade ministry official said on Friday, after the limits triggered a slump in June exports to key customers Japan and China.
Indonesia, a major exporter of metal ores, in May imposed new rules on mining exports, including a 20 percent export tax. To obtain export permits under the new rules miners must now be certified "clear and clean" and provide plans to process ores they dig up, ahead of a 2014 ban on unprocessed ore exports.
Of the 55 companies that have gained permits, 32 are nickel ore miners, 6 are iron ore miners, 2 are copper ore miners and 10 are bauxite miners, said Deddy Saleh, director general of foreign trade at the Trade Ministry.
In early July, the number of approved firms stood at 22, as the slow approval rate saw ore exports slump up to 90 percent.
Miners that have already received export permits include Newmont Mining Corp, PT Aneka Tambang, Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, PT Sebuku Iron Lateritic Ores and PT Sambas Mineral Mining.
Indonesia's push to develop domestic mineral processing industries aims to derive more revenue from a sector that already contributes around 12 percent of GDP.
The disruption to Indonesian exports, however, is estimated to be costing the mining industry up to $164 million a month in lost sales of nickel and bauxite, and has led to mass layoffs across the country.
Companies that have received export permits include:
IRON ORE
PT Kapuas Prima Coal
PT Sebuku Iron Lateritic Ores
IRON SAND
PT Karya Intan Maksima
BAUXITE
PT Aneka Tambang
PT Danpac Resources
PT Persada Pratama Cemerlang
PT Persada Buana Gemilang
PT Lobindo Nusa Persada
PT Mahkota Karya Utama
PT Kapuas Bara Mineral
NICKEL ORE
PT Aneka Tambang
PT Wanatiara Persada
PT Gebe Sentral Nickel
PT Fajar Bhakti Lintas Nusantara
PT Pulau Rusa Tamita
PT Sambas Minerals Mining
PT Rimba Kurnia Alam
PT Bintang Delapan Mineral
PT Celebessi Mulia Utama
PT Bumi Konawe Abadi
PT Mulia Pasific Resources
PT Hengjaya Mineralindo
PT Bima Cakra Perkasa Mineralindo
PT Bumi Morowali Utama
PT Genba Multi Mineral
PT Stargate Pasific Resources
PT Gane Permai Sentosa
COPPER CONCENTRATE
PT Freeport Indonesia
PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara
