Indonesia president signs mineral export rule, details unclear

JAKARTA Jan 11 Indonesia's president signed a regulation implementing a mineral ore export ban that comes into effect on Sunday, but details will not be released until later, said the energy and mines minister.

"The president has signed a government regulation to implement the 2009 law on the mineral export ban ... the details of the concentrates will be announced later," said Energy and Mines Minister Jero Wacik after a marathon late night meeting with the president and other cabinet ministers.

"Starting at midnight on January 12, 2014, raw ore will definitely not be exported."