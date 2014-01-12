Indonesia bans nickel, bauxite concentrate exports under new rule

BRIEF-First Financial Northwest announces increased qtrly cash dividend of $0.07/shr
* First Financial Northwest Inc announces increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share
JAKARTA Jan 12 Exports of Indonesian nickel and bauxite concentrates are prohibited under a new mineral export ban which came into effect on Sunday and regulations passed by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono do not change that, said a senior government official.
The president in a last-minute regulation late Saturday allowed the exports of copper, lead, zinc, iron ore and manganese concentrate to continue despite the ban.
"Minerals that have to be refined before export are bauxite, nickel, tin, chromium, gold and silver because they don't have intermediate products," Sukhyar, director general of coal and minerals at the ministry, told Reuters.
* First Financial Northwest Inc announces increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share
* Natural health trends reports first quarter 2017 financial results
TEL AVIV, April 27 Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies posted a better than expected rise in first quarter net profit and revenue on growth in demand for mobile and cloud security and products to stop fast-evolving new threats.